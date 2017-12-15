Head-To-Head Analysis: Chegg (CHGG) and Aspen Group (ASPU)

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Chegg has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chegg and Aspen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $254.09 million 6.60 -$42.24 million ($0.26) -59.46 Aspen Group $14.25 million 9.41 -$1.10 million ($0.17) -52.94

Aspen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg. Chegg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aspen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -10.40% -5.06% -4.06% Aspen Group -11.48% -34.47% -17.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chegg and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 2 8 0 2.80 Aspen Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chegg presently has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. Aspen Group has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.11%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Chegg.

Summary

Chegg beats Aspen Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States. It also offers eTextbooks library for rent and sale. The Company also has live tutors on its connected learning platform available to students online, anytime, anywhere through its Chegg Tutors service. It provides access to internships to help students gain skills that are critical to securing their first job. It offers two product lines: Required Materials and Chegg Services. The Required Materials product line includes the rental and sale of print textbooks and eTextbooks, as well as the commission it receives from Ingram.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc. (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course). As of June 30, 2016, Aspen had 2,074 students paying tuition through either of the monthly payment methods. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education and professional studies. It offers a range of nursing degrees, including Master of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing-Nursing Education and Master of Science in Nursing-Nursing Administration and Management.

