Head to Head Analysis: Capital Senior Living (CSU) & Five Star Senior Living (FVE)

Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) and Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capital Senior Living and Five Star Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Senior Living 0 1 1 0 2.50 Five Star Senior Living 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capital Senior Living currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.21%. Five Star Senior Living has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 176.79%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Capital Senior Living has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Senior Living and Five Star Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Senior Living -10.37% -8.97% -0.74% Five Star Senior Living -1.83% -18.10% -5.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Senior Living and Five Star Senior Living’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Senior Living $447.45 million 0.96 -$28.01 million ($1.65) -8.58 Five Star Senior Living $1.38 billion 0.05 -$21.81 million ($0.51) -2.75

Five Star Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Senior Living. Capital Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Senior Living, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five Star Senior Living beats Capital Senior Living on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation is an operator of senior housing communities in the United States. The Company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living and assisted living services, and provides home care services at one of its communities. Its continuum of care integrates independent living and assisted living and is bridged by home care through independent home care agencies or its home care agency, sustains residents’ autonomy and independence based on their physical and mental abilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 129 senior housing communities in 23 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,500 residents, including 79 senior housing communities, which it owned and 50 senior housing communities it leased. As of December 31, 2016, it also operated one home care agency. It offers assisted living care and services, including personal care services, around the clock staffing, support services and supplemental services.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc., formerly Five Star Quality Care, Inc., operates senior living communities, including independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The Company’s segments include senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness. In the senior living communities segment, the Company operates for its own account or manage for the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities and SNFs that are subject to centralized oversight and provide housing and services to elderly residents. In the rehabilitation and wellness segment, the Company provides services in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 283 senior living communities located in 32 states with 31,830 living units, including 253 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,229 living units and 30 SNFs with 2,601 living units.

