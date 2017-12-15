Harris (HRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,392,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 749,506 shares.The stock last traded at $144.09 and had previously closed at $141.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on shares of Harris from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Get Harris alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Harris had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Harris Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRS. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Harris by 25.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 81,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Harris by 90.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after buying an additional 320,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Harris by 58.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/harris-hrs-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Harris

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.