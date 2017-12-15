Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Prices IPO at $6.00-$8.00 Per Share (HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) is planning to raise $13 million in an IPO on Tuesday, December 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,900,000 shares at $6.00-$8.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories generated $550,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $6.6 million. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a market-cap of $61.6 million.

WallachBeth Capital, WestPark Capital and Network 1 Financial Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and ViewTrade Securities was co-manager.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a development stage medical device company developing biologic based solutions that are designed to be life-enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease, or ESRD. Each product candidate we are developing is designed to allow vascular and cardiothoracic surgeons to achieve effectiveness while improving current procedures and healthcare for a variety of patients. We are in the process of developing and obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, approval for the following three products: the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, the Bioprosthetic Coronary Artery Bypass Graft, which we refer to as CoreoGraft, and the Bioprosthetic Venous Valve, which we refer to as the VenoValve. “.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories was founded in 1999 and has 9 employees. The company is located at 70 Doppler, Irvine, California, 92618, US and can be reached via phone at (949) 261-2900 or on the web at http://www.hancockjaffe.com..

