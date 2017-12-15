Halyard Health Inc (HYH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Halyard Health in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halyard Health in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYH. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halyard Health by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halyard Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Quotient Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halyard Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Halyard Health ( HYH ) traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. 582,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,830. The company has a market cap of $2,226.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Halyard Health has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Halyard Health had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Halyard Health will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

