Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Given Media Impact Score of 0.39

Press coverage about Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) has trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hain Celestial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2447623373905 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN ) traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,170.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,867,777.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Langrock bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,615.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,730 over the last 90 days. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

