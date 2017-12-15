GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $174.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $208.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.78.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ GWPH) traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $130.21. 522,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,557. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,570,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth $650,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 49.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,403.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics from its cannabinoid product platform in a range of disease areas. The Company’s lead cannabinoid product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

