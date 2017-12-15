Guggenheim S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Guggenheim S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Guggenheim S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.40. 6,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,859. Guggenheim S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $114.74.

