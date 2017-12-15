Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0959 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 81,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,643. Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.31 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (RPG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/guggenheim-sp-500-pure-growth-etf-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-rpg.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.