Guggenheim MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (EWEM) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2273 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Guggenheim MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (EWEM) traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 1,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973. Guggenheim MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $34.23.

