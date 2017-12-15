Guess? (GES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess? have outperformed the industry over the past six months, courtesy of a solid surprise history. The third quarter of fiscal 2018 marked the company’s third-consecutive earnings beat. During the quarter the company’s performance mainly gained from continued strength in European and Asia business segments. The regions have been depicting robust growth backed by store openings, positive comps and wholesale growth. Driven by such upsides, management raised fiscal 2018 earnings view. Further, management is optimistic about e-commerce business that has been improving steadily. It also remains on track with cost reduction and margin expansion efforts. However, Guess? has been facing a tough retail environment in the Americas, due to lower consumer spending. As a result, the company has resorted to store closures in these regions to focus on other prospective areas.”

GES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.77.

Shares of Guess? ( NYSE GES ) traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $15.93. 1,145,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,985. Guess? has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1,342.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Guess? by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,389 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guess? by 843.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 843,671 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,333,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 653,957 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,250,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

