GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies Co. (UTX) traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.28. 2,866,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,803. The stock has a market cap of $99,262.25, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

In other United Technologies news, VP Akhil Johri sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $723,638.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $102,175.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,625 shares of company stock worth $1,284,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/gsb-wealth-management-llc-lowers-holdings-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.