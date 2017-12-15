GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.61 Million in First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of First Financial Bancorp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ FFBC) opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,722.17, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. First Financial is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, National Association (the Bank). The range of banking services provided by First Financial to individuals and businesses include commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing.

