GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Invictus RG grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,144. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9,789.88, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.68.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $42,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Duane F. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $415,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,616.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is also a supplier of aero-structures. The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

