Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,614 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,784,000 after buying an additional 65,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,559,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,154,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,687,000 after buying an additional 85,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,686,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 58,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB ) opened at $46.35 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,749.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $661,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,267.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-sells-3614-shares-of-ameris-bancorp-abcb.html.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.