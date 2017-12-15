Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 736 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WABCO were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 190.0% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in WABCO in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 855.3% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WABCO in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in WABCO in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBC shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of WABCO in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of WABCO in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $147.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WABCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

WABCO Holdings Inc. ( NYSE WBC ) traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.90. 225,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,052. The company has a market cap of $7,707.10, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $156.08.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.57 million. WABCO had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jacques Esculier sold 172,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $26,072,868.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 312,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,198,827.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 736 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-buys-736-shares-of-wabco-holdings-inc-wbc.html.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.