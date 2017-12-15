Gray Television (GTN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.25. 3,539,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 1,000,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.86, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gray Television by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gray Television by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 0.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 373,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/gray-television-gtn-trading-6-6-higher.html.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.