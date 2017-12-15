Gray Television (GTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GTN. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Gray Television (GTN) traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,339. The company has a market cap of $1,070.86, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4,901.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

