Graco (GGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.47

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.47 and last traded at $130.76, with a volume of 298300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7,396.81, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Shares of Graco are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, December 8th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 27th.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.79%.

In related news, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian E. Rothe sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,683,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,629.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,511 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,399 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 106.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 200.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $180,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $207,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

