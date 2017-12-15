Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Government Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ GOV) opened at $18.65 on Friday. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1,816.35, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

