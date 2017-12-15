Goldman Sachs Group Increases Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Price Target to $99.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 11.28. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 437.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,560,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $1,199,960.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,131,000 after acquiring an additional 811,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,936,000 after acquiring an additional 608,296 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,375,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,300,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,581,000 after acquiring an additional 516,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 603,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,077,000 after acquiring an additional 307,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

