Getty Realty Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – KeyCorp issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.00, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 89.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 287,813 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 85.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 182,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 83,897 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s 825 properties were located in 26 states across the United States and Washington, District of Columbia.

