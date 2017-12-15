Media stories about GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GDS earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3127682881697 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get GDS alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GDS to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of GDS ( NASDAQ GDS ) opened at $19.91 on Friday. GDS has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/gds-gds-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-14.html.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.