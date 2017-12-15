Gastar Exploration (GST) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,945,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,805,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gastar Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gastar Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gastar Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Gastar Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gastar Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

