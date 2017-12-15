GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,669 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the November 15th total of 274,309 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 506,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) opened at $5.15 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

