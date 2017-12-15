Fuel Tech (FTEK) vs. Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Head to Head Analysis

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) and Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and Evoqua Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -1.31% -2.02% -1.44% Evoqua Water Technologies 8.90% 44.93% 6.20%

This table compares Fuel Tech and Evoqua Water Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $55.16 million 0.42 -$17.38 million ($0.81) -1.19 Evoqua Water Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evoqua Water Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fuel Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fuel Tech and Evoqua Water Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50

Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Evoqua Water Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evoqua Water Technologies is more favorable than Fuel Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Fuel Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evoqua Water Technologies beats Fuel Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and application of technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency and engineering services. It operates through three segments: Air Pollution Control technology, FUEL CHEM technology and Fuel Conversion. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to manage nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and chemical kinetics modeling (CKM) boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace. The Fuel Conversion segment represents the CARBONITE fuel conversion process and technology.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions that selectively utilize its comprehensive portfolio of water treatment technologies to satisfy its customers’ unique water needs. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally.

