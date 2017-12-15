Frontier Communications (FTR) Bonds Drop 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) debt fell 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 10.5% coupon and will mature on September 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $79.00 and was trading at $78.63 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered Frontier Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.35 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ FTR) opened at $8.69 on Friday. Frontier Communications Corporation has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.01. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corporation will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Frontier Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,799,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,574,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,636,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,905 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,209,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

