Fred's, Inc. (FRED) Director Timothy A. Barton Purchases 85,000 Shares

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) Director Timothy A. Barton purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $334,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,123 shares in the company, valued at $445,704.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fred's, Inc. (FRED) traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,629. Fred's, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.77 million. Fred's had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Fred's, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Fred's declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase 3,800,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FRED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fred's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fred's in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute lifted its position in Fred's by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fred's by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fred's by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fred's during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fred's during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Fred's Company Profile

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

