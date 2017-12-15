Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) Director David Harquail Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.33, for a total transaction of C$496,650.00.

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE FNV) traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$97.91. 1,508,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,188. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$73.26 and a 52-week high of C$110.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$123.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$100.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.06.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

