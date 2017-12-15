FormFactor (FORM) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.60. 1,267,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 684,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $16.00 to $17.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,091.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Delateur sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $442,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $294,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 117,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 17,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FormFactor by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in FormFactor by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

