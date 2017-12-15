Fogo De Chao (FOGO) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FOGO. ValuEngine upgraded Fogo De Chao from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fogo De Chao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fogo De Chao from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fogo De Chao from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fogo De Chao from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of Fogo De Chao (FOGO) traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.56 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fogo De Chao has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Fogo De Chao had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fogo De Chao will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fogo De Chao in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fogo De Chao in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fogo De Chao by 10.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 180,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fogo De Chao by 45.7% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 376,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 118,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fogo De Chao by 92.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fogo De Chao

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

