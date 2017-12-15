Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five Oaks Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on investing, financing and managing both agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other mortgage related investments. Five Oaks Investment Corp. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of Five Oaks Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Five Oaks Investment ( NYSE:OAKS ) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 118,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,295. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 216.96 and a quick ratio of 216.96. Five Oaks Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Five Oaks Investment had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.57%. sell-side analysts predict that Five Oaks Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Oaks Investment during the second quarter worth $657,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Oaks Investment by 68.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 68,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Oaks Investment by 15.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 47,173 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Oaks Investment during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Oaks Investment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Oaks Investment Company Profile

Five Oaks Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing on a leveraged basis in mortgage and other real estate-related assets, particularly residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Company invests in various assets, such as Agency residential MBS (RMBS); securitizations backed by multi-family mortgage loans, or Multi-Family MBS; residential mortgage loans and other mortgage-related investments, including mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), and Non-Agency RMBS.

