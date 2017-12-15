First Quantum Minerals (FM) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.10 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.98.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) opened at C$16.37 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$17.55.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the production of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities, including exploration and development. The Company’s segments include individual mine development projects or mine operations and the Corporate & other segment. The Corporate & other segment is responsible for the evaluation and acquisition of mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance and corporate administration.

