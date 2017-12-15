First American (FAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,860,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 584,045 shares.The stock last traded at $55.90 and had previously closed at $55.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on First American from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $6,157.02, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

First American (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. First American had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. First American’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that First American Corporation will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. First American’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

In other First American news, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $404,342.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $547,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,161 shares of company stock worth $10,639,325. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of First American by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First American by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First American by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of First American by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First American by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

