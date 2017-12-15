First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $354,000 in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,285,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,758,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,916 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 15,346,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,596,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,995 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,072,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,785,000 after acquiring an additional 198,935 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 7,145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $19,066.78, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.10. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $39.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 200.00%.
In other Newmont Mining news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 10,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $392,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,458. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $40.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.
About Newmont Mining
Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.
