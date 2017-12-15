Financial Survey: Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (IAE) vs. Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE: IAE) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and Harvest Capital Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit $20.89 million 3.42 $6.00 million $0.47 23.40

Harvest Capital Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd N/A N/A N/A Harvest Capital Credit 14.76% 11.04% 6.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd does not pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 287.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and Harvest Capital Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd 0 0 0 0 N/A Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00

Harvest Capital Credit has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd.

Volatility & Risk

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income capital gains and capital appreciation. It invests over 80% of its managed assets in dividend-producing equity securities of, or derivatives having economic characteristics similar to the equity securities of, Asia Pacific companies that are listed and traded principally on Asia Pacific exchanges. It sells call options on selected Asia-Pacific indexes and/or equity securities and/or exchange traded funds, with the underlying value of such calls representing 0 to 50% of the value of the Fund’s equity securities. It invests in various sectors, including financials, information technology, consumer staples, energy, utilities, consumer discretionary, industrials, materials and healthcare. Its investment advisor is Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. is the sub-advisor.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies. Its investment portfolio includes over 56.8% of senior secured term loans, 40.8% of junior secured term loans, 1.3% of equity investments and 1.1% of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity at fair value. It may also invest in other investments, such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It may also invest in debt and equity securities issued by CLO funds. HCAP Advisors LLC is its investment adviser.

