Financial Survey: Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) and BEST (BSTI)

BEST (NYSE: BSTI) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BEST and Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 0 8 0 3.00 Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

BEST currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 61.30%. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.42%. Given BEST’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BEST is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BEST and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $1.30 billion 2.62 -$201.12 million N/A N/A Roadrunner Transportation Systems $2.00 billion 0.15 $48.00 million $0.66 11.98

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BEST.

Profitability

This table compares BEST and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST N/A N/A N/A Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of BEST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About BEST

BEST Inc. is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo. BEST supply chain management offers its solutions in a range of categories, including: cloud OFCs, which offer warehouse management, in-warehouse processing and order fulfillment services to customers; transportation services, which provides transportation services and coordinate shipments to and from locations. It offer transportation services from factories to consumers includes full truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL), regional distribution, intra-city distribution and other transportation services. BEST store+ offers a door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) is an asset-light transportation and logistics service provider. The Company offers a suite of global supply chain solutions, including truckload logistics (TL), customized and expedited less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal solutions (transporting a shipment by over one mode, primarily through rail and truck), freight consolidation, inventory management, expedited services, air freight, international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transportation management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload and Global Solutions. The Company utilizes a third-party network of transportation providers, consisting of independent contractors (ICs) and purchased power providers, to serve a diverse customer base. It primarily focuses on small to mid-size shippers.

