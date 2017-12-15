Financial Survey: Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) and BEST (BSTI)

BEST (NYSE: BSTI) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BEST and Roadrunner Transportation Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BEST
|0
|0
|8
|0
|3.00
|Roadrunner Transportation Systems
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares BEST and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BEST
|$1.30 billion
|2.62
|-$201.12 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Roadrunner Transportation Systems
|$2.00 billion
|0.15
|$48.00 million
|$0.66
|11.98
Roadrunner Transportation Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BEST.
Profitability
This table compares BEST and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BEST
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Roadrunner Transportation Systems
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
13.3% of BEST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
About BEST
BEST Inc. is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo. BEST supply chain management offers its solutions in a range of categories, including: cloud OFCs, which offer warehouse management, in-warehouse processing and order fulfillment services to customers; transportation services, which provides transportation services and coordinate shipments to and from locations. It offer transportation services from factories to consumers includes full truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL), regional distribution, intra-city distribution and other transportation services. BEST store+ offers a door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems
Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) is an asset-light transportation and logistics service provider. The Company offers a suite of global supply chain solutions, including truckload logistics (TL), customized and expedited less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal solutions (transporting a shipment by over one mode, primarily through rail and truck), freight consolidation, inventory management, expedited services, air freight, international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transportation management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload and Global Solutions. The Company utilizes a third-party network of transportation providers, consisting of independent contractors (ICs) and purchased power providers, to serve a diverse customer base. It primarily focuses on small to mid-size shippers.
