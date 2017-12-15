Financial Survey: Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and Its Competitors

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Global Medical REIT to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Global Medical REIT has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Global Medical REIT pays out -296.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.4% and pay out 133.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT -19.98% -2.86% -1.39% Global Medical REIT Competitors 35.60% 7.69% 3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 Global Medical REIT Competitors 142 757 681 12 2.35

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.74%. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $8.21 million -$6.35 million -30.93 Global Medical REIT Competitors $812.10 million $208.81 million 177.93

Global Medical REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Global Medical REIT rivals beat Global Medical REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

