Financial Contrast: Xencor (XNCR) vs. Achaogen (AKAO)

Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) and Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Xencor alerts:

77.6% of Xencor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Achaogen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Xencor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Achaogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xencor and Achaogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor -148.29% -15.26% -11.11% Achaogen -593.61% -80.44% -51.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xencor and Achaogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 0 2 4 0 2.67 Achaogen 0 1 8 0 2.89

Xencor presently has a consensus target price of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.60%. Achaogen has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 130.44%. Given Achaogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Achaogen is more favorable than Xencor.

Volatility & Risk

Xencor has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achaogen has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xencor and Achaogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $87.52 million 11.27 $23.62 million ($1.00) -21.01 Achaogen $41.77 million 11.29 -$71.22 million ($3.60) -3.09

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Achaogen. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achaogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xencor beats Achaogen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases. It is also developing a pipeline of bispecific antibody candidates using its heterodimer Fc bispecific technology: XmAb14045, which is in a Phase I trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); XmAb13676, which is in a Phase I trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; XmAb18087, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors, and XmAb20717, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of various cancers and is its dual checkpoint inhibitor.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE). Plazomicin is an intravenous aminoglycoside antibiotic. The Company has developed plazomicin by chemically modifying sisomicin, a naturally occurring aminoglycoside, in order to overcome common aminoglycoside resistance mechanisms. The Company has a portfolio of small molecule and antibody programs. The Company’s Early Development programs include C-Scape and LpxC.

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.