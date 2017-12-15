Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ferrari (RACE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 554.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $323,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $420,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 51.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in Ferrari by 25,260.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari (RACE) traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.02. 348,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $121.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19,991.33, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

