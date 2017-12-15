Fidelity High Dividend ETF Declares Special Dividend of $0.01 (FDVV)

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 50,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,455. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

