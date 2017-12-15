Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Bonds Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 6.75% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $93.50 and were trading at $92.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

FGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Ferrellgas Partners currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE FGP) traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. Ferrellgas Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Ferrellgas Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

In other Ferrellgas Partners news, VP Trenton D. Hampton acquired 6,000 shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 146,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 155,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

