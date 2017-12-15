Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Share Price

Media headlines about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7460145899828 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) opened at $12.48 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0541 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (The Fund) is a diversified, closed-end fund. The Fund offers a dividend reinvestment plan. The fund seeks to provide as high a level of current income free from federal income tax. The Fund intends to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of investment-grade and some below investment-grade municipal bonds selected by Putnam Investment Management, LLC (Putnam Management).

