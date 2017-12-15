Farmers National Bank Acquires 270 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS set a $57.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $3,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Loughlin sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $1,010,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,050. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE WFC) traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. 15,716,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,433,912. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $292,501.09, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

