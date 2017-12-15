Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given a $89.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas set a $75.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Vetr downgraded Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.17 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,581,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,311. The stock has a market cap of $351,810.00, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,042.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,470,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $470,091.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,750,555.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,013 shares of company stock worth $6,080,952. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,978,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366,636 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,256 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,728 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,818,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

