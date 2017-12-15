Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Exponent worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Exponent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Exponent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Exponent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Exponent to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Exponent news, CEO Paul R. Johnston sold 3,052 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $223,131.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,853.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Johnston sold 4,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $289,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,493.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,748 shares of company stock valued at $996,740. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,855.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/exponent-inc-expo-shares-sold-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.