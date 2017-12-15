Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,839 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Exelixis worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Exelixis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Turner Investments LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Exelixis by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Exelixis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EXEL ) opened at $25.95 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $7,710.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 105.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 200,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $5,536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 27,302 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $662,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,512 shares of company stock worth $10,836,442. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/exelixis-inc-exel-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.