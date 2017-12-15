Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,606,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the previous session’s volume of 764,113 shares.The stock last traded at $23.42 and had previously closed at $23.32.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder British Columbia Investment Ma sold 2,815,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $47,639,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $108,000.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

