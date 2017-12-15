EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) Director Mark Holdsworth Purchases 75,000 Shares

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) Director Mark Holdsworth bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ EVLV) traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 540,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,948. EVINE Live Inc has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get EVINE Live alerts:

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that EVINE Live Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVINE Live in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EVINE Live by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVINE Live by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in EVINE Live by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EVINE Live by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of EVINE Live in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of EVINE Live in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/evine-live-inc-evlv-director-mark-holdsworth-purchases-75000-shares.html.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for EVINE Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVINE Live and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.