European Investment (EUT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of European Investment (LON:EUT) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

European Investment (LON:EUT) traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 929 ($12.50). The stock had a trading volume of 24,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759. European Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 754.60 ($10.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 959.50 ($12.91).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from European Investment’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

